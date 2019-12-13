Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
MorningSave · 43 mins ago
FineLife Weighted Shoulder Wrap and Eye Mask
$25
free shipping

That's up to 80% off, plus you'll save $7.99 on shipping. Buy Now at MorningSave

Tips
  • Use code "DEALFREE" to get free shipping.
  • The blanket ships free with the same code.
Features
  • distributes weight across relaxation pressure points
  • soothing and calming
  • blacks out light
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DEALFREE"
  • Expires 12/13/2019
    Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Bedding MorningSave
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register