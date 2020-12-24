Shop bracelets, rings, earrings, pendants, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Macy's 1-tcw Diamond Heart Link Bracelet in Sterling Silver for $539.55 ($3,346 off).
- If you need a last-minute gift, filter by your location under "Shipping and Pickup" to find stores with stock for pickup.
Published 1 hr ago
Use coupon code "LASTMIN" to get an extra 40% off on about 150 already discounted men's and women's watches, bracelets, necklaces, and more. Shop Now at Skagen
- Pictured is the Skagen Men's Fisk Three-Hand Silver-Tone Steel-Mesh Watch for $45 after coupon ($100 off).
Apply coupon code "COZDUC2L" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Banyan Imports via Amazon.
- digital display
- made of stainless steel
- 68-175°F cleaning temperature
- Model: DUC-1002-00
Save on rings, necklaces, bracelets, and more with prices from $11. Shop Now at Szul
- Pictured is the 5x3mm Tanzanite and Diamond Twist Ring in 10K rose gold for $349 (low by $18).
Take up to 93% off earrings, pendants, rings, and more. Shop Now at Szul
- Pictured is the 5mm All Natural Ruond Ruby Stud Earrings in .925 Sterling Silver for $19.99 ($79 off).
Save on over 15,000 items from brands Tommy Hilfiger, Serta, Sealy, Scott Living, Signature Design By Ashley, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- If you need it by Christmas, shipping costs $5. Otherwise, you can get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Radley 5-Piece Fabric Chaise Sectional Sofa for $1,699 ($1,329 off).
Use coupon code "GIFT" to grab an extra 20% off most items. Save on a selection of men's waterproof boots from brands like Timberland, Weatherproof Vintage, and Rockport. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Timberland Men's Mt. Major Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots for $73.59 ($41 low).
Save on over 110,000 items including clothing, jewelry, bedding, luggage, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the 32 Degrees Packable Hooded Down Puffer Coat for $42.49 ($58).
- For orders less than $25, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
- Apply coupon code "GIFT" to save an extra 15% to 20% off select clothing, shoes, jewelry, handbags, home items, and more.
That's a savings of $95 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- In Cream/Light Blue.
