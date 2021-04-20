New
Belk · 54 mins ago
Fine Jewelry at Belk
extra 60% off
Apply code "SPARKLENOW" to save an extra 60% off rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings. Shop Now at Belk

  • Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping charge.
  • Pictured is the Belk & Co. 1/4-TCW Diamond Stud Earrings in Sterling Silver for $110 after coupon ($165 off).
  • Code "SPARKLENOW"
  • Expires 4/25/2021
