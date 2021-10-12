New
Belk · 15 mins ago
65% off
free shipping w/ $49
Apply coupon code "BLINGITON" to snag extra savings on jewelry including earrings, necklaces, rings, and more. Shop Now at Belk
- Orders over $49 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.95. In-store pickup may also be available.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Teamoy Mini Jewelry Travel Case
$15 $1,599
free shipping w/ Prime
Save a buck off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Teal or Misty Rose at this price.
- Sold by Damero INC via Amazon.
- Posted by Ashley.
- Why does she love this deal? "I love this case for travel. It's big enough to fit all the essentials but compact enough that it doesn't take up too much space."
Szul · 21 hrs ago
Szul Black Diamond Jewelry Sale
up to 89% off
free shipping
Save on rings, earrings, and pendants. Shop Now at Szul
- Pictured is the 2-tcw Round Black Diamond Solitaire Rink in 14K White Gold for $425.59 ($923 off).
New
Belk · 1 hr ago
Belk Jewelry Repair Kit
$4 $10
free shipping w/ $49
Save $6 off the list price. Buy Now at Belk
- Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders over $49.
- Posted by Ashley.
- Why does she love this deal? "This is great item to keep around the house. You never know when it will come in handy."
- repairs earrings, bracelets, and more
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Weiman Jewelry Cleaner 7-oz. Tub
$3.52 via Sub & Save
free shipping w/ Prime
You'd pay close to $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Belk · 1 wk ago
Men's Clearance Shoes at Belk
sneakers from $38, boots from $22
free shipping w/ $49
Save on more than 70 styles. Shop Now at Belk
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders over $49.
- Pictured are the Under Armour Men's Charged Impulse Shoes for $52.50 (low by $17).
Belk · 1 wk ago
Belk Clearance Sale
up to 80% off
free shipping w/ $49
Save on over 16,000 deeply discounted items, including clothing, shoes, bed and bath, home items, and more. Shop Now at Belk
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $49 or more.
Belk · 2 wks ago
Men's Clearance Sale at Belk
up to 80% off
extra 10% off w/ pickup
Save on men's apparel, outerwear, shoes, and more, from brands including Izod, Chaps, and Columbia. Shop Now at Belk
- Take an extra 10% off when you opt for in-store pickup. (You'll also save $8.95 on shipping for orders under $49.)
Belk · 2 wks ago
Disney Mickey Mouse Double Flip Waffle Maker
$48 $121
free shipping w/ $49
That's $35 under what you would pay at the Disney website. Buy Now at Belk
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping charge or get free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
- makes 6 waffles
- 15.51" L x 9.25" W x 8.66" H
