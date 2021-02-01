Apply coupon code "GLITTERS" to get this deal and save on earrings, rings, pendants, and more. Shop Now at Belk
- Orders over $49 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.95.
- Pictured is the 7Continents Diamond Sterling Silver Heart Pendant for $41.60 after coupon ($62 off).
Save on nearly 1,800 pieces, including diamond, gold, and personalized items. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Click the Jewelry Shop banner on the landing page to shop this sale.
- Pictured is the LaFonn Platinum Plated Simulated Diamond Eternity Band for $42.97. ($97 off)
- Shipping starts at $5.99; orders of $89 or more ship for free.
Take up to 70% off artisan jewelry sitewide. Plus, take an extra 15% off with coupon code "H15", and an extra 20% off two or more items with coupon code "V20". Shop Now at Jeulia
- Pictured is the Jeulia Hug Me "Cute Panda" Round Cut Jeulia Stone in Sterling Silver Ring for $89.25 after coupon ($106 off).
- Orders of $99 or more ship free. Otherwise, shipping adds $25.
Shop bracelets, rings, earrings, pendants, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Macy's 1-tcw Diamond Heart Link Bracelet in Sterling Silver for $539.55 ($3,346 off).
- If you need a last-minute gift, filter by your location under "Shipping and Pickup" to find stores with stock for pickup.
Save on necklaces, earrings, rings, and more. Many of these styles' prices drop in cart. Shop Now at Zales
- Pictured is the ArtCarved Mother's Birthstone Crossover Ring for $159.97 after discount (at least $40 off)
Apply coupon code "CLEARANCE" to save an extra 10% off already discounted clothing, shoes, bedding, decor, and more. Shop Now at Belk
- Pictured is the Crown & Ivy Boys Long Sleeve Flannel Shirt for $9.72 after coupon ($26 under list).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping, on orders of $49 or more.
Be ready for next year's holiday photos, Christmas morning, or just celebrate the holidays year-round. Shop and save on festive sleepwear for the whole family, even your favorite four-legged family member. Shop Now at Belk
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping, on orders of $49 or more.
Save on a variety of men's, women's, and kids' jackets, vests, hoodies, and more. Over 300 items are available. Shop Now at Belk
- Take an extra 15% off most orders when you choose pickup; shipping adds $8.95, or is free on orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured is Columbia Men's Steens Mountain Full Zip 2.0 Fleece Jacket for $25.49 with pickup (low by $5).
Save on men's and women's apparel, shoes, jewelry, home items, and more. Click on the clearance tab in the upper right hand corner to see the deals. Shop Now at Belk
- Choose in-store pickup to get an additional 5% off and dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. No Belk nearby? Orders over $49 get free shipping.
- Pictured are the Modern. Southern. Home. Set of 4 Salad Plates for $8.55 w/ pickup ($21 off).
Sign In or Register