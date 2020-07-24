New
Final Fantasy VIII Remastered for Switch / PC / PS4
$10 $20

That's $10 off the list price and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Nintendo

Features
  • remastered version of the 1999 classic RPG
  • includes additional gameplay customization and difficulty options
