Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 45 mins ago
Final Fantasy VII: Remake for PS4
$50
free shipping

That's $8 under last week's mention and the best price we could find by $10. (Released just a month ago, this makes for a notable discount.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Nation Wide Distributors via eBay
  • Writer Andrew Carolan finished this game just two days ago and highly recommends it. "It honours the first part of the original while adding in expanded material and side quests that make for some of the best parts!" He's also writing this which makes the 3rd-person verbiage strange and frankly awkward.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Games eBay
PlayStation 4 Staff Pick Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register