Ace Rewards members can shop discounts on a selection of over 30 different Filtrete filters in a range of sizes and MPRs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- This deal is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Filtrete Allergen Defense 1,000 MPR 16" x 25" x 1" Filter for $12.99 for members (low by $2).
- Filtrete filters may vary by purpose, MPR, and all 3 dimensions.
-
Published 22 hr ago
Verified 57 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's $240 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tools_Direct via eBay.
- It's unclear whether a warranty is included.
- measures 17" x 25" x 37"
- covers areas up to 950 sq. ft.
- 2.4-amps
- adjustable and oscillating louvers
- 10.3-gallon water reservoir
- Model: MC37V
That's a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Cools and dehumidifies rooms up to 250 square feet
- Window-mounting kit with adjustable side panels
- Model: MWHUK-06CRN8-BCL1
Find savings on over 50 items, with prices starting as low as a buck (many of the cheaper items are available for shipping or ship to store only). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on a selection of more than three dozen items. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Some items receive discounts via a free item, and specific details are noted on the product pages. In most cases, you'll either be prompted to choose your free item when adding to cart, or it will be added automatically when you meet qualifications. However, you may have to add everything separately.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee Sawzall M18 18V Cordless Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99 (low by $30).
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Choose from a variety of shelving and totes. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Some items get their discounts from Ace Rewards offers. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the Maxit 54.5" Resin Shelving Unit for $34.99 ($10 low).
Checkout with Subscribe and Save for a low by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- minimum efficiency reporting value of 5
- 300 microparticle performance rating
- Model: BD01-6PK-1E
That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- Opt for pickup (where available) to avoid the $5 shipping charge.
- 1200D MERV 11 Microparticle Performance Rating (MPR)
- traps household dust, lint, dust mite debris, mold spores, pollen, pet dander, and smoke
Sign In or Register