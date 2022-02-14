Save up to $3 and breathe a bit easier by changing your air filter. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Filtrete 16" x 25" D11 MERV Pleated Alergen Air Filter for $12.99 ($2 low).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
- This deal is for Ace Rewards members. Not a member? It's free to join.
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Marshall Tools via Amazon.
- set of two
- Model: 5391506900174
Save 50% with coupon code "50XC3XZV".
Update: Clip the on page coupon and apply code "50XC3XZV" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Kanteya LLC via Amazon.
- In Silver-1 Pcs at this price.
- high-quality stainless steel and brass
- air tight silicone ring
That's $4 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by NuWave Retail via Amazon.
It's a buck under our previous mention, $8 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this lock (which secures a waterproof connection wherever you need it.) Buy Now at Amazon
- certified to a watertight rating of IPX1 to IPX5
- Model: 338622
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- smartswipe fingertip
- size L
Shop discounted tools from DeWalt, Milwaukee, Werner, Craftsman, and more. You'll also find discounts on light bulbs, soil, fertilizers, and bird feed, amongst many other things. Plus, there are special discounts for Ace Rewards members only. (Not a member? It's free to join). Additionally, we rarely see new items added to this sale, and this is the first time we have in quite some time. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Find savings on over 50 items, with prices starting as low as a buck (many of the cheaper items are available for shipping or ship to store only). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Save on light bulbs of all size with prices from $10. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Felt 60W A19 LED Bulb 10-Pack for $9.99 (low by $19).
