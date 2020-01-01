Add 24 2-packs to your cart and the price will drop automatically to $1.35 each. The best part about this deal is that you can mix and match sizes. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Available in sizes from 14" x 14" to 20" x 25".
Save 10% to 40% on appliances, tools, patio furniture, bath upgrades, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Shop for paver kits, live plants, outdoor lighting, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, or get free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
This is a rare discount from Herman Miller. Save on sofas, chairs, coffee tables, and more. Shop Now
- Prices are as marked.
Save on tools and accessories from $2, outdoor power equipment from $5, bathroom furniture from $14, and appliances from $20, among other savings. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Orders of $45 or more ship free, otherwise choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
To get more specific, you'll save on ceiling fans, lighted fans, bar lights, vanity lights, lamps, strip lights, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fees, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Lowe's
- up to 12-cups of popcorn per batch
- Model: OFP501COKE
Save on toilets, vanities, faucets, showers, fans, cabinets, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Most items are available via in-store pickup or free shipping; try not to pay the truck delivery fee.
That's $43 under the best price we could find for a similar item in the same quantity. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Available in 3", 4", and 5" options in several finishes.
- variable length 1-foot planks
