More Filter offers the Filters Store Refrigerator Water Replacement Filter EDR1RXD1 W10295370A 3-Pack for $66.99. Coupon code "FS01HY" cuts that to $33.15. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at MoreFilter
- see the product page for a full compatibility list
Ends Today
Bed Bath & Beyond · 8 hrs ago
OXO Kitchen Tools & Gadgets at Bed Bath & Beyond
$10 BB&B GC w/ every $30 spent
free shipping
Stock up and earn a $10 Bed Bath & Beyond Gift Card for every $30 spent on popular OXO utensils, storage solutions, organization, and more. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
Tips
- Plus, Beyond+ members take 25% off all orders. (A 1-year membership costs $29, which also gets you 20% off orders throughout the rest of the year.)
- All qualifying orders bag free shipping.
- The gift card will be emailed 3-4 weeks after purchase.
- Pictured is the OXO Good Grips 15-Piece Kitchen Tool Set for $99.99, which earns a $30 Bed Bath & Beyond Gift Card. (Low by $20.)
Ends Today
Kohl's · 5 days ago
3 Toastmaster Small Appliances at Kohl's
$6 after rebate
free shipping w/ $75
You'll have to jump through the hoops of redeeming a rebate, but that saves $69 or more off list price. Buy Now at Kohl's
Tips
- Add three appliances to your cart and check out with coupon code "THANKS". Then, redeem this $14 rebate (per appliance) to get this deal.
- Pad your order to $50 or more to bag $15 in Kohl's Cash. (The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed from November 28 to December 9.)
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Costway · 1 wk ago
Costway Electric Teppanyaki Table Top Grill Griddle
$70 $100
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $20 via coupon code "DNEP22083". Buy Now at Costway
Features
- non-stick
- cool touch handle
- 35" x 9" cooking area
- adjustable temperature control
- comes with 6 wooden spatulas and 2 egg rings
Home Depot · 13 hrs ago
Black Friday Small Appliance Deals at Home Depot
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $45
Shop and save on a selection of over 400 small kitchen appliances including air fryers, coffee makers, indoor grills, and much more. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Opt for in store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Aria 30-quart Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $130 (a low by $8).
