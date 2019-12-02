Open Offer in New Tab
Filson
Filson Holiday Bonus
$50 back with $300 or $100 back with $500

This is the first offer of any kind we've seen from Filson since January. Shop Now at Filson

Tips
  • Gift codes must be redeemed on regularly-priced items between December 3 and December 21.
  • Holiday Bonus codes will be emailed by December 4.
  • Expires 12/2/2019
