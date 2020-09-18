New
Nordstrom Rack · 2 hrs ago
Filson Bags at Nordstrom Rack
up to 62% off
free shipping w/ $100

Save on select tote bags and travel kits, with prices starting at around $50 after savings. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Shipping adds $7.95 for orders under $100.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 2 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Luggage & Travel Gear Nordstrom Rack
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register