Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Fila Men's or Women's Performance No Show Socks 12-Pack for $9.99 with free shipping. At 83 cents a pair, that's $38 off list, and tied with our February mention as the best price we've seen for this pack. Buy Now
Tips
  • You can add three or more 12-packs (36 pairs total or more) to drop the price to $9.49 per 12-pack.
Features
  • fit women's sizes 4 to 10
  • fit men's sizes 6 to 12.5
  • Colors are chosen at random