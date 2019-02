That Daily Deal offers the Fila Men's or Women's Performance No-Show Socks 12-Pack forwith. That's 83 cents per pair, $38 off list, and tied with our December mention as the best price we've seen for this pack. They're available in men's sizes 10-13 (shoe sizes 6 to 12.5) or women's sizes 9-11 (shoe sizes 4 to 10). Deal ends February 21.Note: Colors are chosen at random. You can add three or more 12-packs (36 pairs total or more) to drop the price to $9.49 per 12-pack.