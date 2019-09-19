New
Fila Men's WeatherTech Extreme Waterproof Boots
$35
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by about $5. Buy Now at eBay

  • They're offered by Fila via eBay.
Features
  • available in several colors (Gray pictured) and in sizes 6.5 to 13
tvancura12
bought these a couple years ago. they are waterproof but not a lot to them. no support or insulation. will have to wear warm socks with them. good for a quick snow shovel. wouldn't go any long distance or off trail.
40 min ago