JCPenney offers the Fila Men's Memory Folio 2 Running Shoes in Black Red for $31.49. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts that to $28.34. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $42 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • It's available in select sizes 7 to 13