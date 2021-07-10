Fila Cypress 19" Sport Duffel for $15

That's the best price we could find by $17 (that's more than double elsewhere) and a savings of $25 off list. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
- shoe pocket
- measures about 11" x 11" x 19"
- 3 zip pockets and 2 mesh compartments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Get a free tote from the 2021 Ford Essence Festival when you register to win a Ford vehicle. Shop Now
- Available while supplies last.
- Vehicle giveaway finalist will be contacted by phone.
- Choose from a 2020 Ford F-150, Escape, Explorer, or Mustang if you win.
Score savings on backpacks, stuff sacks, wheeled luggage, and more from this popular brand. Shop Now at REI
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee, or spend $50 or more to bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Osprey Porter 46 Travel Laptop Pack for $90.73 (low by $4, most charge $140 or more).
Discounts on a variety styles from brands like The North Face, Marc Jacobs, Jansport, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the PUMA Evercat Equivalence 2.0 Backpack for $21.97 (low by $3).
- Opt for ship to store to dodge the $7.95 shipping charge; Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $89 or more.
That's the best shipped price we could find by $6 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Samsonite via eBay.
- Available in Red, Purple, or Turquoise.
- 6,400 cubic inches of packing space
Save on almost 50 pairs, from brands such as adidas, Merrell, Avalanche, Rockport, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured are the Zeroxposur Men's Canyon Mesh Sneaker's for $41.23 (low by $39).
- Opt for ship to store to dodge the $7.95 shipping charge; Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $89 or more.
- Many are in limited sizes.
Save on a wide range of Frye women's belts, handbags, wallets, boots, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Frye Melissa Lanyard Crossbody Phone Wallet for $74.97. ($65 low)
- Shipping adds $7.95; orders of $89 or more ship for free.
- Prices are as marked.
Save on over 2,400 pairs from brands such as adidas, New Balance, Skechers, Ugg, Brooks, Lacoste, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Bag free shipping on orders of $89 or more; otherwise, shipping adds $7.95.
- Pictured are the Trask Men's Alder Perforated Lace Up Sneakers for $49.97 (low by $68).
There are over 80 men's and women's styles to choose from, with prices starting at $60. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured are the Ray-Ban Men's 50mm Square Sunglasses for $79.98 ($70 low)
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free over $89. You can also choose ship to store for free during checkout.
Sign In or Register