New
DealBase · 57 mins ago
Fiji Airways Fly to Paradise Sale
from $720 Round-Trip

Fiji Airways via DealBase offers round-trip flights to Fiji, the Pacific Islands, Australia, and New Zealand, with prices starting from $719.91 during its Fly to Paradise Sale. That's the lowest starting price we've seen for such flights on Fiji Airways and the best deal we could find for select routes on comparable carriers today by $292. Book this travel deal by August 30 for travel through May 31, 2020. Buy Now

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Fiji Airways" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
  • We found this price on flights departing on November 5 from Honolulu, HI (HNL) to Nadi, Fiji (NAN), with return on November 17.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
↑ less
Buy from DealBase
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/30/2019
    Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Airfare DealBase
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register