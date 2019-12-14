Open Offer in New Tab
Fiji Airways Flights to the South Pacific
from $686 round-trip $974

That's the lowest starting price we've seen for round-trip flights on this 4-star carrier. (It's the best deal we could find for select routes on comparable carriers today by $287.) Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Fiji Airways" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on March 1 from Honolulu, HI (HNL) to Nadi, Fiji (NAN), with return on March 15.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Book this travel deal by December 14 for flights from January 15 through October 31.
