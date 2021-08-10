Fiesta 4-Piece Place Setting for $30
Macy's · 24 mins ago
Fiesta 4-Piece Place Setting
$30 $37
free shipping

Use coupon code "HOME" for an extra 20% off, making it $32 under list and a low by $5. Buy Now at Macy's

  • It's available in a variety of colors (Cobalt pictured).
  • includes 10.5" dinner plate, 7.25" salad plate, 19-oz. medium bowl, and 10-oz. mug
  • dishwasher and microwave safe
  • ceramic with lead-free glaze
  • made in the USA
  • Code "HOME"
  Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
Staff Pick
