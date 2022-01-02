It's a buck under our August mention and the lowest price we've seen. It's the best price we could find today by at least $3. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to save $10.95 on shipping, or get free shipping with orders over $25.
- made in USA
- fully vitrified china w/ lead-free glaze
- dishwasher-, microwave-, and oven-safe
-
Shop and save on art and wall decor, seasonal decor, rugs, lamps, and more. Shop Now at Kirkland's
- Shipping starts at $6.99 or is free with orders over $79; pickup may also be available.
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- hand wash
- not microwave safe
- service for 4
- Model: 99812.16R
It's the lowest price we could find by $10 for a similar set. Buy Now at Amazon
- oven, microwave, and freezer safe
- heat safe to 1,380° F
- porcelain
- lead free
- Model: HF-HNR09-2
It's $2 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Target
- Opt for in-store pickup or spend $35 or more to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- chip-resistant finish
- microwave, oven, and dishwasher safe
Stock up for next Christmas with wreaths, trees, inflatable Santas and snowman decor, tree ornaments, and more on offer at highly discounted prices. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the National Tree 3 ft. Jersey Fraser Fir Tree w/ Battery Operated Warm White LED Lights for $63.99 ($10 low).
Score savings of up to 60% off apparel for the whole family, kitchen items, jewelry, handbags, and much more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
That's tied as the best we've seen and $70 under list price today. Buy Now at Macy's
- 5.28-quart capacity
- Wood and metal construction
Shop over 20 discounted styles. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Skechers Women's Roadies Boot for $25 ($50 off).
