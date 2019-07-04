New
Field & Stream Forest Ridge 8 Person Cabin Tent
$80
free shipping
Today only, Dick's Sporting Goods offers the Field & Stream Forest Ridge 8 Person Cabin Tent for $79.98 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $53 and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Features
  • accommodates two queen airbeds
  • removable room divider
  • 800mm water resistant construction
  • element barrier bottom
  • six fiberglass-steel poles
  • screened-in porch/vestibule
  • two doors and three windows with zipper closures and flaps
Details
