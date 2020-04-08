Open Offer in New Tab
Dick's Sporting Goods · 1 hr ago
Field & Stream Chimney Starter
$10 $15
curbside pickup

We all know that everything tastes better grilled over charcoal, but charcoal is a hassle and takes a long time to get going. With the help of this chimney starter, those coals will be ready in less time, and with less odor. (It is also $5 off list and the best price we could find.) Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods

Tips
  • Opt for curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Orders of $49 or more ship for free.
Features
  • wooden handle
  • charcoal powered
  • eliminates the need for lighter fluid
