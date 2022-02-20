- Open a Fidelity® Youth Account for your teen, and they''ll get $50 dropped into their account.
- Your teen will get a $50 reward once they download the Fidelity mobile app and activate their Youth Account1
- No monthly fees or account minimums.
- They can invest in stocks for as little as $1 with fractional shares.2
- Your teen can learn to save and spend smarter with their own debit card with no domestic ATM fees.3
- Teens can link their account to mobile payment apps like Venmo and PayPal.4
- Parents can set up alerts and monitor their teen's account activity online, and through statements, trade confirmations and debit card transactions.
- Dedicated Youth Learning Center to help jumpstart your teen's financial learning and build better money habits.
The Fidelity Youth Account can only be opened by a parent/guardian. Account eligibility limited to teens aged 13-17.
1Limited Time Offer. Terms Apply. Before opening a Fidelity Youth Account, you should carefully read the account agreement and ensure that you fully understand your responsibilities to monitor and supervise your teen’s activity in the account.
2Fractional share quantities can be entered out to 3 decimal places (.001) as long as the value of the order is at least $0.01. Dollar-based trades can be entered out to 2 decimal places (e.g. $250.00).
3Your Youth Account will automatically be reimbursed for all ATM fees charged by other institutions while using the Fidelity® Debit Card at any ATM displaying the Visa®, Plus®, or Star® logos. The reimbursement will be credited to the account the same day the ATM fee is debited. Please note, for foreign transactions, there may be a 1% fee included in the amount charged to your account.
4Venmo is a service of PayPal, Inc. Fidelity Investments and PayPal are independent entities and are not legally affiliated. Use a Venmo or PayPal account may be subject to their terms and conditions, including age requirements.
Published 13 min ago
As part of the Affordable Connectivity Program, a federal government benefit program, qualifying households can receive 100% free mobile service from Boost Mobile.
Eligible households can choose between a 7GB Phone Plan (which includes Unlimited Talk & Text + 7GB of 4G/5G Data) or a 7GB Mobile Broadband Plan (for hotspot devices). Each is a $30 monthly savings.
- The Affordable Connectivity Program is an FCC benefit program that helps ensure that households can afford the broadband they need for work, school, healthcare and more. You may be eligible for the ACP based on your income and/or enrollment in other government assistance programs. Click here for more information.
- The Affordable Connectivity Program is not exclusive to Boost Mobile, and there are other participating wireless and/or broadband providers. However, ACP eligible services by participating providers may vary as it has a maximum discount of up to $30 per month (or up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands).
- Boost Mobile plans require use of a mobile device or WiFi hotspot device compatible with T-Mobile network. Devices are not included with the program and must be purchased separately. Upon conclusion of this government-funded program, customers will be subject to the Boost Mobile plan's regular rates, terms, and conditions. Additional terms may apply.
Save up to $30 on TurboTax online software, as listed below, or get the free version for simple returns. (You can start the process for free and pay when you file.)
- Free Edition (Federal + State) for simple tax returns
- Deluxe Federal for $39 ($20 off)
- Premier Federal for $69 ($20 off)
- Self-Employed Federal for $89 ($30 off)
- + $39 per state filed ($10 off)