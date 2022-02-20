Features

Open a Fidelity® Youth Account for your teen, and they''ll get $50 dropped into their account.

Your teen will get a $50 reward once they download the Fidelity mobile app and activate their Youth Account 1

No monthly fees or account minimums.

They can invest in stocks for as little as $1 with fractional shares. 2

Your teen can learn to save and spend smarter with their own debit card with no domestic ATM fees. 3

Teens can link their account to mobile payment apps like Venmo and PayPal. 4

Parents can set up alerts and monitor their teen's account activity online, and through statements, trade confirmations and debit card transactions.

Dedicated Youth Learning Center to help jumpstart your teen's financial learning and build better money habits.



The Fidelity Youth Account can only be opened by a parent/guardian. Account eligibility limited to teens aged 13-17.



1Limited Time Offer. Terms Apply. Before opening a Fidelity Youth Account, you should carefully read the account agreement and ensure that you fully understand your responsibilities to monitor and supervise your teen’s activity in the account.



2Fractional share quantities can be entered out to 3 decimal places (.001) as long as the value of the order is at least $0.01. Dollar-based trades can be entered out to 2 decimal places (e.g. $250.00).



3Your Youth Account will automatically be reimbursed for all ATM fees charged by other institutions while using the Fidelity® Debit Card at any ATM displaying the Visa®, Plus®, or Star® logos. The reimbursement will be credited to the account the same day the ATM fee is debited. Please note, for foreign transactions, there may be a 1% fee included in the amount charged to your account.



4Venmo is a service of PayPal, Inc. Fidelity Investments and PayPal are independent entities and are not legally affiliated. Use a Venmo or PayPal account may be subject to their terms and conditions, including age requirements.