Walmart · 1 hr ago
$40
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $17. Buy Now
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Amazon · 4 days ago
$10 Amazon Prime Day Credit
free w/ $10 Whole Foods purchase
digital delivery
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
Tips
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
Wayfair · 2 days ago
Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel
$190 $700
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $510 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 100 horizontal spray massage nozzles
- 50 rainfall nozzles
- hand shower
Ends Today
13 Deals · 3 hrs ago
Portable Ultra Rugged 600-Lumen COB Work Light
$8 $35
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Portable Ultra Rugged 600-Lumen COB Work Light for $8.49 with free shipping. That's $27 off and tied with our expired mention from four days ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Tips
- Order 3 or more and the price drops to $7.99/each
- requires 4 AA batteries (not included)
Features
- 3 light settings
- 600 lumens
- measures 5" x 6.8"
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Flexzilla 3-Foot Garden Lead-in Hose
$8 $11
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers the Flexzilla 3-Foot Garden Lead-in Hose for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck, although we saw it for a buck less last month. Buy Now
Features
- 5/8"-diameter
- crush-resistant anodized aircraft aluminum fittings
- flexible in temperatures from -40° F to 150° F
Crate & Barrel · 1 mo ago
Crate & Barrel Big Summer Clearance Event
Up to 60% off
Crate & Barrel takes up to 60% off during its Big Summer Clearance Event. Shipping starts at $4.95, but some items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Lowe's · 5 days ago
Lowe's 4th of July Sale
Lowe's discounts select appliances, patio furniture, home items, and outdoor decor during its 4th of July Sale. Plus, MyLowe's members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now
Amazon · 3 days ago
Amazon Summer Renovation Event:
Amazon discounts a selection of smart home, home improvement, tools, and hardware during it's Summer Renovation Event with prices starting at $4.88. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Save on brands such as Ring, Moen, Chamberlain, Scotch, 3M, American Standard, and more. Shop Now
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Gatorade 20-oz. Bottle 12-Pack
$6
free shipping w/Prime
For Prime members only, Amazon offers the Gatorade Thirst Quencher 20-oz. Bottle 12-Pack in Orange for $7.47. Clip the 10% off coupon on the product page and order using Subscribe & Save to drop it to $6.35. With free shipping, that's tied with our March mention and around $7 below what you could expect to pay in local stores. Buy Now
Walmart · 1 day ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 1 day ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 3 hrs ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 12" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
- Model: 821-3PK-BFG
Walmart · 2 hrs ago
Ozark Trail Canopy with 4 30-oz. Tumblers
$39
free shipping
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 12" x 12" Slant Leg Canopy bundled with four Ozark Trail 30-oz. Double-Wall Vacuum-Sealed Tumblers (available in several colors) for $39.16 with free shipping. That's $45 under what you'd pay to purchase these items separately and the best price we've ever seen for this bundle. Buy Now
Features
- canopy covers a 10-foot x 10-foot area and is made of steel and polyester
- tumblers are BPA-free and can keep beverages hot or cold
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 1 day ago
Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms
from $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Geek Lighting via Amazon offers its Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms in several styles/colors starting at $18.99. Coupon code "VI4GRS9R" cuts the starting price to $9.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from last week of the pants, at least $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Tips
- The code does not apply to the 2 Pcs Black/Black and C-yellow options.
Features
- available in select sizes from XS to XXL
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Conor Plantar Fasciitis Orthotic Insoles with Arch Support
$6 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
ConorDirect via Amazon offers the Conor Plantar Fasciitis Orthotic Insoles with Arch Support for $19.99. Clip the 5% coupon on the product page and apply code "065CONOR" to drop the price to $6. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- dual-layer cushioning
- EVA foam and PU material construction
- deep cradle heel
Amazon · 19 hrs ago
Funny Office Notepads 4-Pack
$13 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
Thrillovation via Amazon offers the Thrillovation Funny Office Notepad 4-Pack for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $6 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Each 50-sheet pad measures 4.25" x 5.5"
- "If you're happy and you know it, It's Your Meds"
- "This two hour meeting was almost as productive as a single, well written e-mail"
- "Chaos Coordinator"
- "Let me drop everything and start working on your problem"
