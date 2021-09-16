New
Verizon Fios · 31 mins ago
$90/mo. w/ $100 VZW Gift Card
The Chromebook costs $129 elsewhere, the 1-year AMC+ subscription costs $8.99 a month normally, and you get a $100 gift card thrown into the mix – that's over $300 of savings. Buy Now at Verizon Fios
Features
- the Chromebook features an Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz dual-core processor, 11.6" 1366x728 display, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, and Chrome OS
- AMC+ includes AMC, Shudder, Sundance Now, BBC America, and IFC Films Unlimited
- the plan also includes the router rental and a WiFi extender if requested, and 2TB of Verizon Cloud storage
Details
Comments
Expires 9/21/2021
Published 31 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
