Sephora · 22 mins ago
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Mini Fairy Bomb
$10 $20
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Sephora

Tips
  • Use code "FREESHIP" to get free shipping.
  • It's available in glimmering iridescent pink.
Features
  • pre-packed body luminizer
  • Code "FREESHIP"
  • Expires 4/4/2020
