Fenge L-Shape Electric Height-Adjustable Computer Desk for $239
Fenge L-Shape Electric Height-Adjustable Computer Desk
$239 $289
A DealNews exclusive!

Apply coupon code "DN50" for a savings of $50. Buy Now at FITUEYES

  • In Red Brown or Black Brown.
  • measures 48" x 48"
  • holds up to 176-lbs.
  • 2 programmable height settings
  • Code "DN50"
  • Expires 9/1/2021
