New
Adorama · 55 mins ago
Fender Standard Stratocaster Electric Guitar
$449 $625
free shipping
Adorama offers the Fender Standard Stratocaster Electric Guitar in Brown Sunburst for $449 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $151. Buy Now
Features
  • maple neck with C profile
  • 21 medium jumbo frets
  • single-coil pickups with 5-way switching
  • 6-saddle vintage-style synchronized tremolo bridge
  • pau ferro fingerboard
↑ less
Buy from Adorama
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Musical Instruments Adorama Fender
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register