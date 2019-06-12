New
Adorama · 55 mins ago
$449 $625
free shipping
Adorama offers the Fender Standard Stratocaster Electric Guitar in Brown Sunburst for $449 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $151. Buy Now
Features
- maple neck with C profile
- 21 medium jumbo frets
- single-coil pickups with 5-way switching
- 6-saddle vintage-style synchronized tremolo bridge
- pau ferro fingerboard
Details
Comments
-
-
Adorama · 3 days ago
Korg B1 B1BK 88 key digital piano w/ hammer action
$300
free shipping
Adorama offers the Korg B1 88-Key Digital Piano in Black for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $200 off and tied with our mention from a year ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- natural weighted hammer keyboard action
- 2 9W speakers w/ motional feedback technology
- 8 instrument sounds
- metronome
- damper pedal
- Model: B1BK
eBay · 1 wk ago
Trumpet Beginner's Kit
$54 $80
free shipping
Raisings_50 via eBay offers the Trumpet Beginner's Kit for $53.59 with free shipping. That's $26 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- includes trumpet, mouthpiece, bag, gloves, carrying case, and cleaning cloth
eBay · 4 wks ago
Best Choice Products 49-Key Bluetooth Portable Roll-Up Keyboard
$37 $53
free shipping
Best Choice Products via eBay offers the Best Choice Products 49-Key Bluetooth Portable Roll-Up Keyboard for $36.99 with free shipping. That's $16 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- pairs w/ several apps (iOS and Android)
- note labelled keys
eBay · 2 wks ago
21" Mini 4-String Sapele Beginners Ukulele
$18 $25
free shipping
outletestore via eBay offers the 21" Mini 4 String Sapele Rosewood Fretboard Beginners Ukulele for $18.14. With free shipping, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Features
- nylon strings
- tuning pegs
- plastic nut and saddle
- sapele body; rosewood fingerboard
Adorama · 2 wks ago
2 Klipsch Reference Floorstanding Speakers
$899
free shipping
Adorama offers a pair of Klipsch Reference Premiere Floorstanding Speakers in Cherry Vinyl for $899 with free shipping. That's a buck under our March mention, $450 per speaker, and is the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price for a pair today by $1,199.) Buy Now
Features
- each speaker features two 8" Cerametallic cone woofers
- 1" titanium tweeter
- frequency response of 32Hz to 25kHz
- Model: RP-280FA
