Counting the Bonus Bucks, that's the best price we could find by $150, and a great deal on a Fender guitar. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- Available in several colors (Sunburst pictured).
- You'll receive the Bonus Bucks via email within 24 hours of purchase, and they expire 60 days after issuance.
- solid spruce top
- mahogany back & sides
- mahogany neck w/ walnut fingerboard
- Fishman-designed pickup/preamp system
- digital tuner
- walnut bridge
- scalloped X-bracing
That's a buck less than Fender's direct price and a very affordable solution for keeping your guitar strap attached. Buy Now at Musician's Friend
- Posted by Andy.
- Why does he love this deal? "Guitar straps eventually wear out at the connection point and start to slip off of the strap button. The old solution was to drill better hardware into the guitar body, but these are non-invasive, just as effective, and super cheap. Plus, Musician's Friend doesn't charge for shipping."
Most stores charge at least $800 for Player Series Strats. Buy Now at Musician's Friend
- In Surf Pearl.
- The color is like an Olympic White Strat got a little seasick.
- made in Mexico
- alder body
- maple neck & 22-fret fingerboard w/ 9.5" radius
- 3 Player Series Stratocaster pickups
Thanks to the Bonus Bucks, that's the best deal we could find by $25. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- Available at this price in Black, Moonlight, or Red.
- smaller size perfect for beginners
- walnut fingerboard & bridge
- die-cast tuning machines
- synthetic bone nut
- Model: 0971170106
Save on guitars, amps, pedals, studio monitors, and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the Used Squier Paranormal Toronado Electric Guitar for $343.99 ($86 less than a new one).
- A 90-day Sweetwater Used Gear Guarantee applies.
The free tuning app (for guitar, bass, and ukulele) also includes Tune Plus, which adds chord diagrams, scale shapes, and a fancy metronome/drum machine. Shop Now at Apple Services
- Click here for the Android version.
- Posted by Alan.
- Why does he love this deal? "Beyond being a huge timesaver, it's also been an easy way to experiment with a vast array of alternative tunings (Open C for those Devin Townsend-inspired noodlings, Open D for terrible attempts at slide), not to mention all those scales I should probably learn some day."
- 26 tunings
- 5,000 guitar chords
- 2,000 guitar scales
Shop discounted guitars, effects, and accessories from D'Angelico, JHS, D'Addario, Ernie Ball, and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the D'Angelico Premier Mini DC XT Electric Guitar for $799.99 ($100 off).
Shop a selection of 3,000 items. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Condition varies by item. Some have been lightly used and are practically new, while others show more signs of wear. Sweetwater backs these items with a 2-year warranty.
- Pictured is the DW Carbon Fiber Snare Drum for $820.71 ($91 off).
Save on any audio equipment, software, keyboards, musical instruments, and bundle packs you can think of, with accessories starting from as low as $2. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the PreSonus AudioBox 96 Studio USB 2.0 Hardware/Software Recording Bundle for $199.95 ($50 off).
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- no latency
- sagging control
- headphone output
- bionic Spirit Tone Generator
- unfiltered line output
- Model: SPIRITNANO/VIN
Counting the Bonus Bucks, that's a total savings of $200 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- Onboard tuner keeps you in tune
- Nylon strings
- Spruce top
- Sapele back and sides
- Nyatoh neck
- Model: AEG50N
Add one to your cart; a second roll will ship with your order. That's two rolls for the same price you'd pay for just one elsewhere. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- adhesive end sticks to pedals and boards
- includes both hook-and-loop sides
