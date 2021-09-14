New
Musician's Friend · 25 mins ago
$600
free shipping
Most stores charge at least $800 for Player Series Strats. Buy Now at Musician's Friend
Tips
- In Surf Pearl.
- The color is like an Olympic White Strat got a little seasick.
Features
- made in Mexico
- alder body
- maple neck & 22-fret fingerboard w/ 9.5" radius
- 3 Player Series Stratocaster pickups
Details
Comments
-
Published 25 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Musician's Friend · 1 mo ago
Fender Strap Blocks 4-Pack
$2.89 $4
free shipping
That's a buck less than Fender's direct price and a very affordable solution for keeping your guitar strap attached. Buy Now at Musician's Friend
Tips
- Posted by Andy.
- Why does he love this deal? "Guitar straps eventually wear out at the connection point and start to slip off of the strap button. The old solution was to drill better hardware into the guitar body, but these are non-invasive, just as effective, and super cheap. Plus, Musician's Friend doesn't charge for shipping."
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Cacagou Portable Practice Guitar
$9.99 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "5D94CCJS" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Shipped and sold by LoudLuxury via Amazon.
Features
- carry bag
- 6 strings
- 4 frets
Sweetwater · 22 hrs ago
Sweetwater Guitar Month Sale
Save on guitars, basses, amps, & more
free shipping
Shop discounted guitars, effects, and accessories from D'Angelico, JHS, D'Addario, Ernie Ball, and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
Tips
- Pictured is the D'Angelico Premier Mini DC XT Electric Guitar for $799.99 ($100 off).
Apple Services · 1 mo ago
Fender Tune Guitar App w/ Tune Plus for iOS / Android
free
The free tuning app (for guitar, bass, and ukulele) also includes Tune Plus, which adds chord diagrams, scale shapes, and a fancy metronome/drum machine. Shop Now at Apple Services
Tips
- Click here for the Android version.
- Posted by Alan.
- Why does he love this deal? "Beyond being a huge timesaver, it's also been an easy way to experiment with a vast array of alternative tunings (Open C for those Devin Townsend-inspired noodlings, Open D for terrible attempts at slide), not to mention all those scales I should probably learn some day."
Features
- 26 tunings
- 5,000 guitar chords
- 2,000 guitar scales
New
Sweetwater · 31 mins ago
Paul Reed Smith 2" Retro Guitar Strap
$15 $30
free shipping
This is a shipped low by $24. (This type of strap is $50 at PRS direct.) Buy Now at Sweetwater
Features
- textile strap with cotton backing
- double-sided leather ends
- and yes, birds
- Model: 106356:024
Sign In or Register