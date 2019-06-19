New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Fender Newport 30W Bluetooth Portable Speaker
$100 $200
free shipping
Music123 via eBay offers the Fender Newport 30-watt Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker in Black for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Features
  • dual 3" drivers and a 0.6" tweeter
  • Bluetooth & aptX technology with 33-foot range
  • 12-hour play time
  • microphone and 3.55mm auxiliary jack
  • Model: 6960100000
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Portable Speakers eBay Fender
Bluetooth Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register