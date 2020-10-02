New
Adorama · 1 hr ago
Fender Limited Edition Player Telecaster Electric Guitar
$575 $800
That's $125 less than you'd pay for any other Player Tele elsewhere. Buy Now at Adorama

Tips
  • Available in Lake Placid Blue (exclusive color).
Features
  • Player Series pickups
  • string-through body
  • block steel saddles
  • modern C neck & maple fretboard
