New
Guitar Center · 22 mins ago
$675 $825
free shipping
That's the lowest we could find by $150 and a great price for a real Fender bass. Buy Now at Guitar Center
Features
- alder body w/ limited Ocean Turquoise finish
- modern C neck w/ 9.5"-radius maple fretboard
Details
Comments
-
Published 22 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Sweetwater · 5 days ago
DJ Equipment Deals at Sweetwater
Over 200 items on sale
free shipping
Save on media players, controllers, samplers, synthesizers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
Tips
- Pictured is the Novation Launchpad X Grid Controller for Ableton Live for $169.99 ($30 off).
Sweetwater · 1 day ago
Electric Guitars at Sweetwater
From $144
free shipping
Find discounts on electric guitars from name brands including Fender, Gretsch, and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
Tips
- Pictured is the Squier Affinity Series Stratocaster Electric Guitar for $229.99 (low by $20).
Sweetwater · 3 wks ago
Used Guitars and Basses at Sweetwater
Up to $729 off
free shipping
Get that axe you've been wanting and save some money on a used version. Choose from top makers including Gibson, Fender, and Ovation. Shop Now at Sweetwater
Tips
- A 90-day Sweetwater Used Gear Guarantee applies.
- Pictured is the Used Fender Player Plus Nashville Telecaster for $823.99 ($206 off).
Sweetwater · 2 wks ago
Keyboards and Synthesizers at Sweetwater
Discounts on over 400 items
Save on a range of keyboards, synthesizers, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
Tips
- Pictured is the Roland GAIA SH-01 Essential Keyboard Bundle for $679.99 ($250 off).
Sign In or Register