Macy's · 54 mins ago
Felyx 6pc Sectional Sofa w/ 2 Power Recliners & 2 Consoles
$1,599 $2,854
$200 white glove delivery
Macy's offers the Felyx 6-Piece Fabric Sectional Sofa with Two Power Recliners and Two Consoles in Light Brown or Elk Gray for $1,599 plus $200 white glove delivery. That's $1,255 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • 2 power recliners with power headrests
  • 2 straight consoles with cup holders
  • USB port
  • Expires 7/7/2019
