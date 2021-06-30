Felt Bedside Caddy 2-Pack for $14

New
Bargain Junkie · 1 hr ago
$14 $30
$3 shipping
Coupon code "deal15" cuts it to $16 off. Buy Now at Bargain Junkie
Features
- two 13" x 11" x 3" caddies
- mesh pocket
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Korky QuietFILL Platinum Fill Valve for Toilets
$9.98 $23
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Designed to fit 99% of toilets
- Fixes no/slow refilling, running, and noisy toilets
- Model: 528MP
Frontgate · 1 wk ago
Frontgate Final Clearance
up to 70% off
Shop a wide selection of items including dinnerware from $10, pillow covers from $28, decor from $30, and much more. Shop Now at Frontgate
Tips
- Final clearance items cannot be returned.
- Pictured is the Frontgate Pom Pom Basket for $31.98 ($57 off)
IKEA · 2 wks ago
IKEA Vesken Slim Storage Cart
$8.99 $20
pickup
This is a great price for a cart this size – you'd pay around $20 for a similar one elsewhere. Buy Now at IKEA
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
- 3 shelves
- measures 28" x 21" x 7"
Amazon · 2 days ago
Dalmo 10" Rain Shower Head and Handheld Shower Combo
$49 $130
free shipping
Use coupon code "JNNW645Y" for $81 off, beating our March mention by $70 and bagging the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Chrome.
- Sold by Dalmo Direct via Amazon.
Features
- 10" shower head, handheld shower, bracket bar, adapter bracket for handheld shower head, 1.5m hose, and brass valve switch set
- anti-entanglement hose
- brass valve
- Model: DBWF01YD
Bargain Junkie · 5 days ago
Refurb Black + Decker Deluxe Breadmaker
$68 $88
free shipping
Apply coupon code "deal285" to take $52 off list and get the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Bargain Junkie
Tips
- No warranty information is provided, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
Features
- makes 2-lb, 2.5-lb, and 3-lb loaves
- up to 13 Hour delay bake timer
- 10 pre-programmed settings
- crust shade control
- rapid bake function
- keep warm option
- Model: B2300
