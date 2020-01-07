Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Feline Greenies Dental Cat Treats 21-oz. Tub in Salmon
$6 $20
pickup at Walmart

That's $11 less than Amazon charges and the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $18.) Buy Now at Walmart

  • It's also available in Oven Roasted Chicken for $5.87. (Search "10159260" to find it.)
  • low-calorie treat
