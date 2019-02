Ending today, B&H Photo Video offers the Feiyu WG2 Wearable/Mountable Gimbal for GoPro forwith. That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. It's compatible with HERO5 and similar-size cameras and features 360° pan and tilt, 70° roll angle rotation, auto-rotation mode, 2.5-hour battery life, and splashproof design.