Shop over 20 discounted LED bulbs and multipacks. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Feit Electric A19 E26 LED 60W Bulb 10-Pack for $9.99 (low by $13).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
-
Expires 1/31/2022
Published 57 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's $18 off list, although you'd pay over $40 for them elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- no additional hub or bridge required – control via the Cync app
- adjustable temperature (from 2,000K to 7,000K)
- custom scheduling
- Model: 93105377
That's $5 off and at $1.25 per bulb, a very low per-bulb price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- rated to last 6 years based on 3 hours of daily use
- Model: 93129396
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 65-watt equivalent
- voice control
- Google Assistant control
- adjusts from warm to cool
The banner at Amazon says up to 30% off, but we found deals up to 54% off in the sale. Save on a selection of about two dozen bulbs and switches. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the GE Lighting LED+ Color Changing BR30 Light Bulb with Remote Control for $8.24 (54% off, and a price low by $3).
Christmas string lights start from 79 cents, work gloves start from $9.99, and hand tools from $10.49, among other discounts. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
That's $15 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Drop forged steel
- Double dipped grip handles
- Model: H180107-2
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
This is the lowest price we found by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- magnet bit tip holders holds 1" bit tips
- S2 modified bits
- Model: DWAX100
- UPC: 885911294119, 754262221634, 787721725954, 785533637779
Sign In or Register