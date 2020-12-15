New
Costco
Feit Electric Wi-Fi Smart Plug 3-Pack
$17 $27
free shipping

You'd pay around $13 more for the quantity elsewhere. Buy Now at Costco

Features
  • compatible with Alexa or Google Home
  • plugs into any outlet (no wiring required)
