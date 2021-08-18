Feit Electric 60W LED Bug Zapper Bulb for $5
Ace Hardware · 35 mins ago
Feit Electric 60W LED Bug Zapper Bulb
$4.99 $17
free delivery w/ $50

That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • Opt for store pickup where available to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Features
  • 700-lumens
  • 5,000K daylight
  • E26 base
