Feit Electric 60W LED Bug Zapper Bulb for $5

That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup where available to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 700-lumens
- 5,000K daylight
- E26 base
Published 35 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
That's $8 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Warm White color (3,000K)
- Model: F32T8/930/2
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
Clip the 10% off coupon on the product page to drop the price $4 under our April mention and score a total savings of $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- dimmable
- no Hub required
- 9-watt (60-watt equivalent)
- remote control via smartphone app
- Model: KL125P2
Apply code "HIGHLUMEN" to get the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 25,000-hour lifespan
- 5,000-lumens
- E26 base
Save on smart bulbs, dimmers, smart plugs, and grow lights. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the C by GE A19 Smart Bulb 2-Pack for $16.99 (low by $1).
- Sold by GE Lighting via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- 17" long
- padded lining to protect door surface
- folds flat to 2.25" depth when not in use
Save on a selection of power tools including drills, compound miter saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Eligible items are marked.
- This offer is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max 6.5" Cordless Circular Saw for $99.99 after rewards ($20 off).
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
With select tools and tool kits (over 40 available), you'll be able to get other ones for free or for $100 off. The eligible items are listed as such and must be added to your cart separately. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 16" String Trimmer Kit with the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Handheld Leaf Blower for $359.98 (low by $48).
