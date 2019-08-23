Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Febreze OdorGrab Air Cleaner with 2 Replacement Filters for $25.18. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. (For further comparison, we saw the air cleaner alone for $20 in June.) Buy Now
Trustech US via Amazon offers the Air Choice 3-in-1 True HEPA Air Purifier for $99.99. Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "501HX8DG" to drop that to $39.99. With free shipping, that's $60 off and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Coway Mighty True HEPA Air Purifier in Black for $161 with free shipping. That's $1 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $7, although most retailers charge $200 or more.) Buy Now
Trustech US via Amazon offers its Trustech 3-in-1 HEPA Air Purifier for $152.99. Coupon code "508HHGZS" cuts that to $76.49. With free shipping, that's $77 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Trustech US via Amazon offers the Trustech True HEPA Air Purifier for $84.99. Coupon code "50JVNFYW" drops the price to $42.49. With free shipping, that's $43 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
