Walmart · 47 mins ago
Febreze OdorGrab Air Cleaner w/ 2 Replacement Filters
$25 $30
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Febreze OdorGrab Air Cleaner with 2 Replacement Filters for $25.18. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. (For further comparison, we saw the air cleaner alone for $20 in June.) Buy Now

Features
  • 2 air cleaning levels
  • 3 carbon-inflused OdorGrab filters and 1 Febreze linen & sky scent cartridge
