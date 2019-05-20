Walmart offers the Febreze HEPA-Type Air Purifier Tower in White for $89.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
Features
  • purports to clean air, eliminate odors, and freshen rooms
  • carbon pre-filter
  • covers up to 170-square feet
  • scent control dial
  • scent cartridge and filter replacement indicator lights
  • Model: FHT190W