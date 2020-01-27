Open Offer in New Tab
Walgreens · 23 mins ago
2 for $3 Febreze Air Effects Air Freshener 8.8-oz. Spray Can
2 for $3
10 scents available; $2 less than what you'd pay elsewhere.

Update: A purchase of 2 is required to use the coupon, bringing the price per item to $1.50, still half of what you'd pay at Walmart. Buy Now at Walgreens

  • Clip the coupon on the product page to drop the price
  • Published 8 hr ago
    Verified 22 min ago
6 comments
Wrightdog26
This is incorrect. You have to buy 2 in order to use the coupon. When buying 2, that applies $1.50 to each bottle. After the coupon, both bottles come to $3, not 69 cents each.
4 hr 3 min ago
barbrown71
coupon valid on 2 not one
4 hr 16 min ago
tampa2ogden
I notice that it's a 'Staff Pick-Deals so good we bought one ourselves.' So , how did you manage to get it for $.69 ?
4 hr 32 min ago
yoyo___
Coupon that I can find is for *2* of the products, so have to buy 2 for $6, so really $1.50 each.
4 hr 44 min ago
fiscallyresponsible
The price is actually $3.00 for two because you have to buy two at $6.00 for the $3 coupon to work.
6 hr 52 min ago
To use $3 off coupon, you have to buy 2.
7 hr 48 min ago