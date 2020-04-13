Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 38 mins ago
Favor2020 Full Body Zero Gravity Shiatsu Massage Chair
$600 $2,000
free shipping

It's $1,400 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Department_store_nyc via eBay.
  • It's available in Black or Brown.
  • 8 massage points in back rest
  • heat and pulse massage
  • extended footrests
  • Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
1 comment
we_sail
wow thats a deal
15 min ago