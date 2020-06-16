That's a savings of $38 off each polo to add to dad's repertoire of polo dad jokes. Buy Now at Nautica
- The discount applies in cart.
- Shipping adds $8, but orders over $50 get free shipping.
-
Expires 6/16/2020
Published 44 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on over 300 styles from brands like ASICS, adidas, and more. Buy Now at Shoebacca
That's $28 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- In an array of colors (Black pictured)
That's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Available in several colors (Dark Gray pictured).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.)
It's $46 under list and a great price for a men's dress shirt. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Blue.
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more qualify for free shipping.
- machine washable
Take advantage of in-cart discounts of up to 60% on clearance items. Plus take an extra 15% off with coupon code "NAU42B359G". Shop Now at Nautica
- Shipping adds $8, or get free shipping with $50.
Save $9 on a selection of low cut, ankle, and crew socks. Buy Now at Nautica
- Shipping adds $8, but orders of $50 or more receive free shipping.
Save on men's, women's, and kids' clothing, shoes, accessories, and bath and bedding items. Men's polos start at $19.99, women's shorts at $19.99, and kids' swimwear at $16.50. Shop Now at Nautica
- Hundreds of styles are available at $19.99 and under.
Get dad looking sharp with t-shirts and hats from $10, and shorts, dress shirts, polos, and accessories priced at around $20. Shop Now at Nautica
- The discount applies in cart.
- Shipping adds $8, but orders over $50 get free shipping.
Sign In or Register