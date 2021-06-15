Father's Day Gifts at eBay: Extra 15% off $50

Stack additional savings on gifts for dad, including clothing, shoes, watches, electronics, computers, and more. Use coupon code "DADSGIFT15" to take 15% off orders over $50. Shop Now at eBay
- $200 max discount.
- Sold by various 3rd-party eBay sellers.
- Most items get free shipping, but some may incur shipping fees.
Learn something new today at absolutely no cost. Shop Now at Udemy
- Learn something new today at absolutely no cost.
Apply coupon code "V7R9VL2K" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available for this price in Black/Red.
- Sold by Jialong Direct via Amazon.
- measures 35.4" x 17"
- made of microfiber PU leather
- Model: BR-PUDP9043
Score savings on backpacks, stuff sacks, wheeled luggage, and more from this popular brand. Shop Now at REI
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee, or spend $50 or more to bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Osprey Porter 46 Travel Laptop Pack for $90.73 (low by $4, most charge $140 or more).
Apply coupon code "DNEWS1247621" for the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at UntilGone
- protective cover, keyboard, pencil clip, and stand
- Bluetooth 3.0
It's $45 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
That's the lowest price we could find by $270, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Amazing Wireless via eBay.
- Octa-core processor (2 x 2.73GHz Mongoose M4, 2 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A75, and 4 x 1.9GHz Cortex-A55)
- 6.8" 1440x 3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12GB RAM, 512GB storage
- 12MP Wide, 12MP 2x Zoom, 16MP Ultra Wide
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN975UZKEXAA
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
Sign In or Register