$43 $86
$5.99 shipping
Coupon code "2022" saves you $43. Buy Now at Waok
Features
- 16 colors
- 4 lighting effects
Details
Amazon · 6 days ago
Modern 12" 28W Smart LED Flush Mount 2-Pack
$38 $56
free shipping
Clip the 8% off coupon and apply code "24KG9KYT" to save $18. It's a tie with our June mention for the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Lfxbb via Amazon.
Features
- dimmable
- 3,100 lumens
- built-in 176-piece LED
- remote and app control
- adjustable color temperature
Kirkland's · 6 days ago
Kirkland's Clearance Sale
Up to 75% off
free shipping w/ $99
Shop and save on art and wall decor, seasonal decor, rugs, lamps, and more. Shop Now at Kirkland's
Tips
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "Online clearance sales give me deep discounts and a greater, more organized, selection than I'd find in the store."
- Shipping starts at $6.99 or is free with orders over $99; pickup may also be available.
Home Depot · 7 hrs ago
Lighting and Ceiling Fan Special Buys at Home Depot
Up to 65% off
free shipping w/ $45
Shop discounts on vanity lights, recessed lighting, chandeliers, light strips, indoor ceiling fans, outdoor ceiling fans, pendant lights, and much more. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Pictured is the Carro Honeybee 52" Indoor/Outdoor Smart Ceiling Fan w/ Remote for $209 ($89 off list)
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Walmart · 1 wk ago
GE 30W LED Super Bright Utility Light
$13 $30
free shipping w/ $35
It's a savings of $17 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99 or orders of $35 or more ship for free.
Features
- adjustable light panels
- E26 medium base
- 3,500-lumens
- 5,000K Daylight
- Model: 93129817
