FastestVPN is offering a Lifetime VPN Plan with 15 Multi Logins and two privacy tools at no additional cost for $18 via coupon code "BFCM21". 2TB Internxt Cloud Storage 1-Month Plan and PassHulk Password Manager 1-Year Plan are included for free. Buy Now at Fastestvpn
- 256-bit encryption
- 600+ VPN servers
- 50+ locations
- Apps for Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Fire TV, Android TV
- 10 multi-logins
- Unlimited server switching
- 24/7 support via live chat
- Smart connect
- Split tunneling
- Unblock Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and Disney+
- Internet kill switch
- Malware protection
- P2P optimized servers
- NAT firewall
Save on tax software for every kind of filing, with prices starting from $29.99. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Federal and State Tax Software for $39.99 ($20 off).
Save up to $800 on tax and financial software. Tax forms and envelopes from $8. Plus discounts on thousands of related office supplies. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Federal + E-File & State for PC or Mac for $49.90 ($10 off).
- Shipping adds $5.95 or get free standard shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Shop the lowest prices around on a range of tax software. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Intuit TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Federal + State CD for $39.99 (low by $10).
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby